StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OptimumBank by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimumBank in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

