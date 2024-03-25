StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.45. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,656,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

