StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRM. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

