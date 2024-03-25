StockNews.com Lowers Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $278.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $268.52 on Thursday. Nordson has a 12-month low of $204.60 and a 12-month high of $275.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,313 shares of company stock worth $1,347,427. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,534,000 after purchasing an additional 117,337 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 124,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,500.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 57,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

