StockNews.com Lowers Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRCL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $52.39 on Friday. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,509,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,404,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,524,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,087 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,762,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,627,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

