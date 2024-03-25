StockNews.com Lowers WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WaFd currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Get WaFd alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WAFD

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $27.86 on Thursday. WaFd has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.84.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WaFd will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,145,000 after buying an additional 1,544,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WaFd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,711,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in WaFd by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,934,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,343,000 after acquiring an additional 566,556 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WaFd by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 510,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 424,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in WaFd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About WaFd

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.