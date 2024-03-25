StockNews.com Upgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to “Hold”

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. Artesian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after buying an additional 224,669 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 162,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 115,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 53.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.