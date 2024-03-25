Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.80

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$29.80 and last traded at C$29.65, with a volume of 21188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.16.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCR. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.29.
In related news, Director Connie De Ciancio acquired 3,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,243.18. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
