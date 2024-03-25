Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

SMMF stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $384.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 13.99%. On average, analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 430.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 334,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

