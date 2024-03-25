SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $5.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

