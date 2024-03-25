Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 5.7%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.46. 5,657,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 9,065,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 7.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $658.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.