Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.03) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

SUPR stock opened at GBX 78 ($0.99) on Friday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 69.50 ($0.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.25 ($1.23). The company has a market capitalization of £975 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a GBX 1.52 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 67,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,475 ($64,258.43). Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

