Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 81 ($1.03) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUPR
Supermarket Income REIT Stock Up 2.6 %
Supermarket Income REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a GBX 1.52 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is -5,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 67,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,475 ($64,258.43). Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
About Supermarket Income REIT
Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Supermarket Income REIT
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.