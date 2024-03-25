Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.50

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 68316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Symrise Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

