Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $615.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $594.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $594.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $360.36 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $556.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

