T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $184.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $176.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,459. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total value of $3,226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,360,003 shares of company stock valued at $873,224,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after buying an additional 3,373,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

