TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 2.8%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 673,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,396,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.37.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -107.82 and a beta of 0.18.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $373.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.