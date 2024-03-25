Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.12

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 1046573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,334,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Taseko Mines by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

