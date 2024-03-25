Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
TSHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.57.
Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
