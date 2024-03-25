TechnipFMC Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 21,123 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 948% compared to the average daily volume of 2,015 call options.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 87.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,869,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,224,000 after buying an additional 9,287,344 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,398,000 after buying an additional 5,888,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 75.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,809,000 after buying an additional 5,587,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.74.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,003. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 210.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $25.71.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.68%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

