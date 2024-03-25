TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.46

Shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.57. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 5,590,762 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WULF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Compass Point lowered their target price on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Up 8.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,958,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after acquiring an additional 81,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,464,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,641 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 47.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 712,633 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.