Ternium (NYSE:TX) Given New $51.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $51.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ternium from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

NYSE TX opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. Ternium has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Ternium by 42.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 131,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ternium by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ternium by 40,884.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Ternium by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

