Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.5% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Tesla by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,708 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.38. The stock had a trading volume of 65,816,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,129,711. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $548.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.41.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.15.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

