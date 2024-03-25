Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,797 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.15.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,841,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,834,805. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.26 and a 200 day moving average of $223.41. The company has a market capitalization of $548.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

