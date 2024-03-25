Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, March 27th

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Wednesday, March 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,685.87 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $1,266.21 and a 12 month high of $2,000.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,529.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,648.63. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $14.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.46 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.22% and a return on equity of 43.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 55.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,620.73 per share, for a total transaction of $162,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,100 shares in the company, valued at $212,477,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 218 shares of company stock worth $342,997. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

