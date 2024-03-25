TFI International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

TFI International has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TFI International to earn $9.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

TFI International stock opened at $161.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.84. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a 52-week low of $100.96 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFII shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on TFI International from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TFI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

