TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$235.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TFII. National Bankshares upped their target price on TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cormark upped their target price on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins increased their price objective on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$182.25.

TFI International stock traded down C$0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$218.39. 60,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,273. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$193.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of C$18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$137.36 and a 12-month high of C$219.67.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.67, for a total transaction of C$4,033,480.00. In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.67, for a total transaction of C$4,033,480.00. Also, Director Frank Paglia sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$196.85, for a total transaction of C$138,780.24. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 68,471 shares of company stock valued at $13,116,112 and have sold 27,588 shares valued at $5,461,403. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

