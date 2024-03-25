The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.6% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,203,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,791,000 after purchasing an additional 88,890 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,239,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,296,000 after acquiring an additional 337,633 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.31. 6,578,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,885,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

