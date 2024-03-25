The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (OTCMKTS:FSDK)

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Price Performance
FSDK stock remained flat at $66.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $68.30.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile
