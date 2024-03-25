The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $283.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $283.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NSC. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.94.

Shares of NSC opened at $254.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

