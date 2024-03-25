The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $32.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Chewy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.64.

Get Chewy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CHWY

Chewy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Chewy

Chewy stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. Chewy has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $40.78.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.