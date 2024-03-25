The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $405.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $386.76 and a 200-day moving average of $355.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $416.76. The company has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.87.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

