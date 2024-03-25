The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $424.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $421.00 to $424.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.87.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE GS opened at $406.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $416.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.