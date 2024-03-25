The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target to $82.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Southern Copper Price Performance

NYSE SCCO opened at $104.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $105.26.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

