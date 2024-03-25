The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,466 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.21% of J. M. Smucker worth $28,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,342,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.57. 506,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,598. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -139.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

