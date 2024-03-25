The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.9 %

KHC stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,880,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,486,757. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

