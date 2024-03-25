Thompson Investment Management Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,453,000 after purchasing an additional 92,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $128.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.59. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

