Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

