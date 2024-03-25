TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,082 shares during the period. TopBuild makes up 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $86,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $70,298,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,147,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,465,000 after purchasing an additional 138,058 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $438.93. The stock had a trading volume of 126,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,183. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $184.50 and a one year high of $441.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLD

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.