Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading Down 27.8%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 27.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. 447,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 434% from the average session volume of 83,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Torq Resources Trading Down 33.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$16.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.80, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

