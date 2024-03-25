Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) versus Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Financial Survey

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Free Report) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Verizon Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.00 -$3.34 million N/A N/A Verizon Communications $133.97 billion 1.27 $11.61 billion $2.76 14.63

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Tower One Wireless.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Verizon Communications 0 6 8 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tower One Wireless and Verizon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Verizon Communications has a consensus price target of $43.86, indicating a potential upside of 8.64%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Tower One Wireless.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Tower One Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wireless and Verizon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless N/A N/A N/A Verizon Communications 8.67% 20.71% 5.22%

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Tower One Wireless on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business). The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements; and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks, as well as related equipment and devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart watches, and other wireless-enabled connected devices. The segment also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States, as well as Washington D.C. through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network. The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including FWA broadband, data, video and conferencing, corporate networking, security and managed network, local and long-distance voice, and network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

