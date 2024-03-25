TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TRTX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 158.41 and a current ratio of 158.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after acquiring an additional 60,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,556,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,992,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,056,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 84,231 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Stories

