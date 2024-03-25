Traders Buy Large Volume of Doximity Put Options (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 11,729 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 578% compared to the average daily volume of 1,731 put options.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Doximity by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Doximity stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 478,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $135.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

