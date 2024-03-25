Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $277.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.32.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

