Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 83 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JLL opened at $190.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.36. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $195.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

