TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.52. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 30,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

