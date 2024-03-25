Truist Financial Boosts Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $175.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCC. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.00.

BCC stock opened at $151.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.59. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $152.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

