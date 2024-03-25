Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $88.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.08. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $97.24.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 140,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $12,922,174.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,470.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $49,261.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,586.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 140,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $12,922,174.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,388 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,470.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,183 shares of company stock valued at $22,108,580. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

