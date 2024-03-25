Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML)

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 209.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRML. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ TRML traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $23.88. 423,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,128. The stock has a market cap of $485.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.48. Tourmaline Bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31.

In other Tourmaline Bio news, Director Mark Mcdade bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,007.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $19,995,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $32,394,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $8,354,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $10,758,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

