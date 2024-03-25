Truist Financial Trims Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Target Price to $280.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penumbra from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.45.

PEN opened at $224.74 on Friday. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $180.93 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total transaction of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,126.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,126.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,773 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,159,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Penumbra by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,104,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,930,000 after buying an additional 1,140,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,289,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

