Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Tuniu Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tuniu by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tuniu by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tuniu by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 127,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

